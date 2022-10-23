Look: Cowboys Program Makes Embarrassing Mistake Today

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It seems safe to say that whichever group the Dallas Cowboys put in charge of making the programs got a little bit careless ahead of today's game against the Detroit Lions.

Fans who examined the program were perplexed to see no less than two big errors. The first was referring to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the "first-year Lions head coach." Campbell is in his second season at the helm.

The second mistake was to use the wrong photo to depict Campbell. Rather than a recent photo of the Lions head coach, it instead depicts Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash.

Granted, Wash's facial hair gives him a small resemblance to Campbell, but that's about where the similarities end.

It should be so surprise at all that NFL fans are absolutely dragging the Cowboys for making these mistakes:

"This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Cowboys fans, nor their employees know football," one user replied.

"If we pull out the W I think Dan should send Todd Wash out for the head coach press conference," another Lions fan suggested.

"Embarrassing for the writer, her editor, the game mag, and yes, the Lions. #norespect" wrote a third.

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye and fresh after suffering a drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots in Week 5.

The game is being played on CBS.