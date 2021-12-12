The Spun

Look: Cowboys Pulled Interesting Move At FedEx Field Today

A general view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 16: General view as the Washington Redskins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 16, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team are set to play a huge NFC East game at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Dallas is leading the division at 8-4, but Washington is chasing them down, at 6-6 on the season.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game in Washington, the Cowboys reportedly pulled a pretty interesting move.

As if the Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild,” Mitchell Tischler tweeted on Sunday morning.

Few NFL rivalries, if any, are better than Dallas and Washington.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Football Team is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

