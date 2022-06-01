Look: Cowboys React To Marion Barber's Tragic Death

14 October 2007: Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the New England Patriots 48-27 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III suddenly passed away on Wednesday.

Barber was found dead in his apartment according to a report from Clarence Hill Jr.

Barber was 38 years old.

The Cowboys have now released a statement following the tragic news.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the statement reads. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to earn every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his teammates and coaches. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-10 before ending his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2011. For his career, he rushed for 4,780 yards and had 53 touchdowns off 1,156 carries.

He also made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and was known as one of the hardest running backs to bring down.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.