Look: Cowboys Receive Major Boost Before Playoffs

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will return three injured starters before this year's postseason run.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (chest) each returned to practice on Wednesday, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr.

These three returns come at an ideal time for the Cowboys. The team is heading into Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium for a Round 1 matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Given Dallas' recent early-postseason struggles, they will need all the help they can get as they look to move past the Bucs.

Despite being the visiting team, the Cowboys are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the hosts. It's never wise to bet against Brady though, and the Bucs beat Dallas 19-3 in Week 1 of the regular season.

This highly-anticipated playoff matchup will kickoff in primetime on Monday night on ESPN.