Look: Cowboys Release First Depth Chart For 2022 Season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys interacts with teammate Tony Pollard #20 during the second quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released their first depth chart ahead of the 2022 season.

Dallas made sure to note that this is an "unofficial" depth chart before the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's notable because that means it's still subject to change before the season officially kicks off.

As Cowboys reporter Todd Archer noted, wide receiver Michael Gallup is listed as a starter even though he won't be playing this week.

A primary concern for Dallas entering the season is the offensive line. After losing La'el Collins in free agency and Tyron Smith to an injury, the Cowboys could be forced to start a rookie at left tackle.

First-round pick Tyler Smith is currently penciled in as the starter at left tackle following Tyron Smith's injury. However, the team recently signed All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters.

Could he eventually take over the left tackle spot?