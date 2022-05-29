Look: Cowboys Star At The Indy 500 On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Indy 500 always brings the stars out, including one member of the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott was spotted at the iconic race by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.

Who tweeted, "Zeke is here."

The 1,000-yard rusher took a break from Cowboys OTAs to spend some time up north for race day.

This year's race marks the first full capacity Indy 500 since 2019, and it's expected to hit its highest attendance numbers in 20 years.

Thirty-three drivers will battle it out across 200 laps and 500 miles for one bottle of cold milk and the chance to kiss the bricks.

Engines start at 12:45 PM ET on NBC.