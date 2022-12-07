Look: Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys veteran DeMarcus Lawrence isn't a huge fan of the spectacle that comes along with his team's Odell Beckham Jr. free agency push.

Lawrence is willing to welcome OBJ if it means a better chance at a Super Bowl title. But when it comes to media attention and hype, he's not interested.

“It’s fair to say I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl,” he said, per team insider Jori Epstein. “So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I’ll accept him. But if we’re just gonna do the circus, no I don’t.”

“I’m focused on this year, this team, what we have in this locker room and the journey we’re on,” he added.

Even without Beckham, the Cowboys are primed for a possible postseason run. The team is currently 9-3 and second in the NFC East.

There was initial optimism that OBJ would be able to return from his ACL injury sometime in mid November. But recent reports indicate that a full recovery is still a ways away.

If the Cowboys were to sign Beckham, he likely wouldn't be ready to play until sometime during the playoffs.

Dallas will face off against the Houston Texans in a Week 14 matchup this weekend.