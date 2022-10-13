Look: Cowboys Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence isn't afraid of facing the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

When asked about the performance of MVP-candidate Jalen Hurts, Lawrence made it clear Hurts hasn't faced a top-tier defense just yet.

"Has he played us?" Lawrence said, per the Dallas Morning News. "All right. All you need to write is he hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is. ... We 'dem 'Boys. Remember that. Don't worry about it. ... Ya'll will see it on Sunday."

After Lawrence got tired of taking questions about Hurts, a reporter attempted to ask about the undefeated Eagles offense as a whole.

Lawrence wasn't having it.

“You know, you’re asking me questions like I should be worried about them,” Lawrence said. “Never worried, never scared, never quivering from any situation. “I just want y’all to understand we’re coming to play, too.”

He's clearly ready for Sunday's game.