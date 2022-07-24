Look: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is Ready For Year 2

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In 2021 Micah Parsons had one of the best seasons for a defensive player in Cowboys history - and as a rookie no less. Today, he made it clear that he's ready for his second year.

Taking to Twitter, Parsons could hardly contain his excitement for Cowboys training camp opening tomorrow. He said he's excited and included an emoji of a lion with his message.

"Year two starts tomorrow!! Let’s go," Parsons tweeted.

Parsons' message is quickly going viral with over 1,600 likes in half an hour. Cowboys fans are just as excited for how he's going to do this season as he is for the team:

"You’re about to terrorize QBs all year and I can’t wait. I’m calling it now… 23 sacks, 100+ tackles and 40+ TFL. Throw in a little razzle dazzle and you getting 3 picks too," one fan replied.

"Mark my word Michael Parsons Is going to lead the NFL with the most sacks this year (lion emoji)," wrote another.

"And you’ll be even better this season. Scary thought for offenses around the league," a third wrote.

Micah Parsons was one of the top defenders in the NFL as a rookie in 2021. The sky may be the limit for him in his second year.

And if Parsons can improve by leaps and bounds, maybe the entire Cowboys defense will too.