Look: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Not Happy With His Barber

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Micah Parsons might have to switch barbers going forward.

The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher posted a tweet about how his usual barber upped his price for haircuts.

"My barber upped his house call price to 200!!! I might grow an Afro now!" Parsons tweeted.

While Parsons is unhappy about it, he can still easily pay that since he gets paid millions to play the game that he loves. It's all a matter of what he wants to do.

Even though he's unhappy about that price increase, he's definitely happy that the Cowboys bounced back with a great win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They went up to Minneapolis and pounded the Vikings, 40-3.

The win got the Cowboys to 7-3 overall as they continue to stay in contention for the NFC East title. Parsons finished that game with four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Maybe he'll decide not to get a haircut as the Cowboys try and go on a Super Bowl run in January.