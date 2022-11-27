Look: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Responds To Accusation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is at the front of a punching accusation right now.

After the Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, Giants guard Nick Gates accused Parsons of punching him in the chin which led to him getting called for unnecessary roughness.

He told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he was surprised that Parsons wasn't ejected from the game but that he'll get fined.

Parsons saw that quote and said that he would never intentionally hurt another player.

"When he says other things that means play dirty, take cheap shots, and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league!" Parsons tweeted.

So far, the league hasn't announced any discipline for Parsons, but that could be coming next Friday before most of the Week 13 games take place on Dec. 4.