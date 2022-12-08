Look: Cowboys Star's Fantasy Football Admission Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Believe it or not, NFL players have hilarious stories about their fantasy football leagues too.

One of those players is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He had the chance to tell NBC's Matthew Berry about the time when he had to trade for himself because his brother drafted him right before he could.

Lamb told Berry how he was asking his brother who he was going to draft and he told him that it was going to be him and Ja'Marr Chase. That didn't come to fruition as CeeDee took Ja'Marr.

That said, they two agreed to a trade where Ja'Marr got sent to CeeDee's brother while CeeDee traded for himself.

Here's the full audio clip:

Unfortunately, Lamb didn't say how his team did or if he was in a playoff race for most of the season.

One thing's for sure though: His team is in a playoff race right now and they'll need him at 100% if they are to go on a Super Bowl run.