Look: Cowboys Stars React To Tom Brady's Undefeated Record

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks across the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In just a few days, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa for a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a spot in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Despite being the worse seed, the Cowboys are the favorites heading into the game. However, there is one stat that suggests Tom Brady and company should be the favorites.

Brady has never lost to the Cowboys. And yet, Dallas players DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse aren't too worried about Brady's streak.

“No, not at all,” Lawrence said when asked if the 7-0 record means anything.

“It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about," added Kearse.

Both comments came via Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.

Dallas ended the season with an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders where Dak Prescott completed under 40-percent of his passes.

He'll need to play much better if the Cowboys are to defeat the Buccaneers this weekend.

Dallas and Tampa Bay kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.