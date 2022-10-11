Look: Cowboys Star's Reaction To Davante Adams Goes Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams made some headlines in a not-so-good way on Monday night.

Adams was walking off the field following the Raiders' heartbreaking 30-29 loss when he shoved a photographer for no reason.

He apologized for the incident through the media and on Twitter directly after it happened but that may not matter since the NFL is potentially going to discipline him.

The incident garnered a lot of reactions from players around the league, including Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence. He had a hilarious reaction to it via his Twitter.

"SMH. He must really be in a rush to get to the @tacobell at his house before it closes," Lawrence tweeted.

Hey, Taco Bell is good late-night food for some people, so Lawrence could have a point with this tweet.

Adams will be hoping that he's not suspended for the Raiders' next game on Oct. 23 against the Houston Texans. If he doesn't get his wish, then it would make the Raiders' season even more miserable than it's already been.