Look: Crazy Stat About Terry McLaurin Is Going Viral

With tonight’s matchup between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants quickly approaching, a shocking stat about one of the game’s brightest young stars has bumbled to the surface.

As pointed out by NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin has played in 31 NFL games. And in that short period of time, the third-year star has played through 10 starting quarterback changes.

Tonight will be Terry McLaurin's 10th game with a different starting QB. He's played 31 career games. (via @ColleenWolfe) pic.twitter.com/gDF9iYaKwU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 16, 2021

McLaurin started his 2021 season catching passes from veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Unfortunately for Washington though, that pairing was very short-lived. In the first half of the team’s season-opener, Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that has since landed him on the IR.

Now, the QB1 job has been taken over by veteran backup Taylor Heinicke.

Through the 2020 regular season, McLaurin caught passes from three different QBs: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. Heinicke took over for an injured Smith in the postseason.

The year he was drafted in 2019, the former Ohio State standout played with Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Haskins.

Despite this constant carousel of quarterback changes, McLaurin has impressed through his young career in Washington. Through his first two seasons, the team’s lead receiver logged 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. In this year’s season-opener against the Chargers, he notched 62 yards on four receptions.

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on FedExField.