Look: Crazy Video Surfaces Of Swimmers During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is making landfall on Florida's western coast this Wednesday. And yet, there are some people who want to go for a swim this afternoon.
Earlier this Wednesday, hurricane specialist Zach Covey posted a video of swimmers getting into the ocean as the storm is surging.
Covey shared the video on Twitter with this caption: "New video just in from Fort Myers, FL shows swimmers getting into the storm surge as Hurricane Ian approaches. This is EXTREMELY dangerous. I can’t believe I have to say this…. DO NOT GET INTO THE WATER!"
This video that Covey shared will hopefully be a cautionary tale to any Florida residents thinking about going into the water right now.
Here's the dangerous video that's going viral on social media:
Hurricane Ian is a Category 4 storm with wind gusts that are just shy of Category 5 strength.
We're thinking of everyone who may be impacted by Hurricane Ian over the next 48 hours.