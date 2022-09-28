Look: Crazy Video Surfaces Of Swimmers During Hurricane Ian

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: General view of St. Pete Beach bay as strong winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian is making landfall on Florida's western coast this Wednesday. And yet, there are some people who want to go for a swim this afternoon.

Earlier this Wednesday, hurricane specialist Zach Covey posted a video of swimmers getting into the ocean as the storm is surging.

Covey shared the video on Twitter with this caption: "New video just in from Fort Myers, FL shows swimmers getting into the storm surge as Hurricane Ian approaches. This is EXTREMELY dangerous. I can’t believe I have to say this…. DO NOT GET INTO THE WATER!"

This video that Covey shared will hopefully be a cautionary tale to any Florida residents thinking about going into the water right now.

Here's the dangerous video that's going viral on social media:

Hurricane Ian is a Category 4 storm with wind gusts that are just shy of Category 5 strength.

We're thinking of everyone who may be impacted by Hurricane Ian over the next 48 hours.