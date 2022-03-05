Look: Crazy Weather Delay At NASCAR In Las Vegas

Today’s ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is currently under a delay for some wildly unexpected weather.

NASCAR on Fox broadcast images of dust devils, high winds and freezing rain live in Las Vegas.

We get an exclusive update from the track via weatherman Ryan @Blaney: pic.twitter.com/N39Bwprzjf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 5, 2022

Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries caused officials to wave the red flag after 19 laps. AJ Allmendinger was leading at the time of the stoppage.

Fans, analysts and racers took to Twitter to react to this bizarre delay.

“The NASCAR race is under a snow delay….in Vegas. That’s something I never thought I would hear,” Rochelle Richards of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote.

“Weather delays are never funny but you gotta admit, snow in Las Vegas is absurd. Definitely a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment,” Performance Racing Network added.

Anyone know the odds on snow at @southpointlv? Probably could've gotten +50000 on a snow delay in Las Vegas… — PRN (@PRNlive) March 5, 2022

Hopefully weather will be better for tomorrow’s Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET.