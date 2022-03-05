The Spun

Look: Crazy Weather Delay At NASCAR In Las Vegas

Crazy weather delay in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, leads the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Today’s ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is currently under a delay for some wildly unexpected weather.

NASCAR on Fox broadcast images of dust devils, high winds and freezing rain live in Las Vegas.

Freezing rain mixed with snow flurries caused officials to wave the red flag after 19 laps. AJ Allmendinger was leading at the time of the stoppage.

Fans, analysts and racers took to Twitter to react to this bizarre delay.

“The NASCAR race is under a snow delay….in Vegas. That’s something I never thought I would hear,” Rochelle Richards of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote.

“Weather delays are never funny but you gotta admit, snow in Las Vegas is absurd. Definitely a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment,” Performance Racing Network added.

Hopefully weather will be better for tomorrow’s Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

