Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.

Lions kicker Michael Badgley nailed a 24-yarder after their offense had a solid first offensive possession

The Giants are looking to get to 8-2 overall and stay in contention for the NFC East title while the Lions are searching for their fourth win of the season.

This contest is currently being regionally televised by FOX.