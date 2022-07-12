Look: Cris Carter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase has a dream of playing at Ohio State when he's a little bit older.

He's currently a sophomore at St. Xavier High School and confirmed to Dan Hope that it "would mean the world" to him if he got to follow in his father's footsteps.

Legendary wide receiver Cris Carter had a great reaction to that quote.

Carter's right, of course. If it's your goal to go to your dream school, why keep it inside?

Herbstreit has called Ohio State head coach Ryan Day one of his heroes as he's grown up. Day took over the program in October of 2018 and currently has a 34-4 overall record as head coach.

Herbstreit will have to start on the varsity team at some point if he wants the Buckeyes to give a hard look at him.

He was on the freshman team last year and faces an uphill battle to win the starting job this season with a couple of upperclassmen ahead of him.