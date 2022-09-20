Look: Cris Collinsworth Answers The Question Everyone's Been Asking

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A lot of NFL fans have been upset about there being no more "Collinsworth Slide" from Cris Collinsworth.

He did it all the time when he was in the Sunday Night Football booth with Al Michaels but it's suddenly gone away now that Michaels is with Amazon.

Collinsworth has finally given an answer as to why it stopped.

"So, when Al Michaels was my partner, he did an opening monologue, right? He came on by himself and that's what Al has done for the last 20 years. So I'm like, I'm not changing that. But, Mike Tirico doesn't do the opening monologue so what am I going to do?"

Maybe NBC could convince Tirico to do an opening monologue in order to bring back everyone's favorite slide.

Right now though, the slide looks to be out of commission until further notice.