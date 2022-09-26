Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears.

At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout the league. He stated that the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants both lost on Sunday.

But there was just one small problem with that statement: Neither of those things happened. The Eagles beat the Washington Commanders with relative ease to reach 3-0 on the season while the Giants didn't play in prep for Monday's big game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL fans were quick to notice and promptly shredded the NBC broadcaster. The jokes have been pouring in ever since:

"Chris also thinks the Cowboys will win this Niners-Broncos game," one user replied.

"I was wondering if I had lost my mind during that bizarre run-on sentence," wrote another.

"He also said the Jags play tomorrow," a third pointed out.

Cris Collinsworth has made plenty of gaffes before that sort of show that he gets lost in the sauce from time to time. Fortunately, he's far from the only broadcaster who's made a mistake like that through the years.

That said, it feels like the energy on Sunday Night Football has changed since Al Michaels left.