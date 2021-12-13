Look: Cris Collinsworth Outfit Going Viral Sunday Night

Few people in sports media, if any, have a better sweater layering game than NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

That is very much on display on Sunday night.

Collinsworth is on the call of Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. The contest is in Green Bay and, while it’s not too cold, it’s still a chilly December night.

The longtime NBC NFL analyst is rocking quite the sweater combo inside the broadcasting booth on Sunday evening.

Don't see the turtleneck quarter-zip combo often but Collinsworth is pulling it off tonight — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 13, 2021

It’s a really strong outfit choice, to be sure.

Collinsworth ROCKING the turtleneck/quarter zip combo. Icon pic.twitter.com/q8gIehbY7x — Landry Mead (@landrymead) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth had a nice pregame slide-in, as well.

After a 80 minute monologue by Al ,Collinsworth comes in with the chalet style turtleneck looking debonaire as usual. 8.7/10 pic.twitter.com/mpyaQg0ui6 — Basic PFT (@PFTCommenter) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bears are leading the Packers, 10-0, midway through the second quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.