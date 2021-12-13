The Spun

Look: Cris Collinsworth Outfit Going Viral Sunday Night

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few people in sports media, if any, have a better sweater layering game than NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

That is very much on display on Sunday night.

Collinsworth is on the call of Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. The contest is in Green Bay and, while it’s not too cold, it’s still a chilly December night.

The longtime NBC NFL analyst is rocking quite the sweater combo inside the broadcasting booth on Sunday evening.

It’s a really strong outfit choice, to be sure.

Collinsworth had a nice pregame slide-in, as well.

Meanwhile, the Bears are leading the Packers, 10-0, midway through the second quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.

