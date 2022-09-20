Look: Cris Collinsworth Reacts To The Bengals' Rough Start

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a tough start.

They've lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys to open the 2022 season and have looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball.

That's left former Bengals tight end, Cris Collinsworth, a little bit concerned. He spoke to Kay Adams on Tuesday afternoon about the Bengals' struggles and said that Joe Burrow can't make his offensive linemen look bad anymore.

"I think that Joe Burrow has to take a little bit of it and go, 'I'm not gonna make my guys look bad anymore,'" Collinsworth said. "I'm gonna get this ball out of here, you know, Tom Brady is under 25 sacks every year for a reason since he knows how to get rid of the football. At this level of football and the significance of what Joe Burrow is, he's the franchise. He's everything to the Cincinnati Bengals. I think he has to take a little bit of responsibility - get that sucker out of there every once in a while."

Burrow has been sacked 13 times through two games, which is tops in the NFL.

He's on pace to get sacked 111 times, which is way too much for a quarterback.

He'll need to try and make better decisions if the Bengals are going to turn this around.