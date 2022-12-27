Look: Cris Collinsworth's Comment On J.J. Watt Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For those who may not know, NBC's Cris Collinsworth was a heck of a receiver for the Bengals back in the 80s. The three-time Pro Bowler out of Florida was a 6-5 burner who posted 1,000-yard years in four of his eight NFL seasons.

But after news of J.J. Watt's impending retirement, the "Sunday Night Football" broadcaster took a shot at his own career while congratulating Watt on his.

"J.J. Watt played better in his last year than I did in my prime," Collinsworth tweeted. "Congrats on an amazing career."

Collinsworth's comments began to go viral on Tuesday.

"Yeah, he had way more sacks and pressures than you ever did," a user replied.

"Don't sell yourself short [Cris]," another fan said.

"J.J. is also a class act, as you are," another commented. "He's funnier though."

If this is indeed it for Watt, he retires a five-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Hall of Fame all-decade selection.