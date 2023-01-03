Look: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Telling Admission At Press Conference

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially introduced as Al Nassr's newest superstar on Tuesday shortly after signing a massive two-and-a-half year contract to play for the Saudi club.

At the press conference, the 37-year-old admitted he had other offers from across the world, but was ready for a "new challenge."

I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me. ... I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr. ... I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge.

Soccer fans from across the globe reacted to Ronaldo's statements on Twitter.

"For 200M, I'd say the same tbh," CareerModeStars laughed.

"My brother in Christ, what happened to shame," another cried.

"Actually believing your own lies is a skill."

"He's got that much practice since that night in 2009 that lying is second nature to him," another fan replied.

"Many clubs wanted me."

Ronaldo's deal gives him the chance to earn up to $200 million annually.