Look: Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Posts Racy Beach Photo

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 20: Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium on June 20, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, Portugal has asserted itself as one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

After winning Group H, Portugal will now face off against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and company hope to keep their World Cup rolling with a win.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of the tournament - which comes as no surprise. He's been dominating the soccer world for nearly two decades.

One of his biggest fans, his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, is in Qatar rooting him on. On Saturday, she posted a photo to her Instagram story that started going viral.

Rodriguez decided to hit the beach with some time before Portugal's next game.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram

She and the rest of the Portugal faithful will be watching when the team faces off against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Portugal and Switzerland kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX.