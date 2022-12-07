Look: D.K. Metcalf's Reaction To Getting Fined Is Going Viral

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcal is no stranger to receiving fines the week after a game.

He's already been fined several times this season, the latest of which came as a result of arguing a call with an official. That fine cost him nearly $30,000 and he hasn't forgotten about it.

In a conversation with reporters this week, Metcalf made it clear he's not thrilled with the NFL. He also thinks the officials pocket the money at the end of the day.

"They tell you it goes to charity," Metcalf started. "It probably goes to the officials."

Fans know he might be in store for another fine after calling out the league publicly.

"He’s bout to get fined for saying this lol," one fan joked.

"Oh NOOOOOOO DK. Another fine coming again. Can you just not say anything? I mean it adds up you know," joked another.

Hopefully Metcalf can avoid any more fines going forward.