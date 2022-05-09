Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney addresses the crowd during the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon.

The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd.

It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.

Clemson and Georgia have had some notable battles, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. It's not surprising to see Swinney getting booed hard in Bulldogs territory.

"Lol comes with success I guess," one fan tweeted.

"Those hats are for winners only, Dabo," another fan added on social media.

"Dabo finally being treated like someone named Dabo should be treated," one fan joked on Twitter.

The Clemson Tigers head coach has been taking in a lot of MLB games as of late.

Clemson is coming off a surprisingly down year in 2021, but the Tigers are hoping to bounce back in 2022.