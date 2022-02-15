Look: Dabo Swinney Recruiting Photo Is Going Viral

Its recruiting season in college football, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making a few headlines. On Monday, a photo surfaced of the Tigers coach sitting on a recruits lap with a big ol’ smile on his face.

Dabo Swinney new recruiting strategy, sit on a recruits lap. pic.twitter.com/ECVkgjBo0W — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) February 14, 2022

Social media found the photo… interesting.

“Better not let Brian Kelly see this,” laughed one fan.

Better not let Brian Kelly see this 😂@JotreDame https://t.co/rtbn92rff2 — Nick Stone (@StoneysTavern) February 15, 2022

“And y’all thought Harbaugh’s recruiting strategies were weird,” tweeted one user. “Swinney and Kelly: Hold my beer!”

And y’all thought Harbaugh’s recruiting strategies were weird. Swinney and Kelly:

Hold my beer! https://t.co/pGVRWoMrZR — Seth Pefley (@PefleySeth) February 15, 2022

“So, the opposite of Urban Meyer?” another asked.

So, the opposite of Urban Meyer? https://t.co/aUbMybUYB2 — Dallas Hartwell (@dallas_hartwell) February 15, 2022

“What is going on with these weird ass coaches?!”

What is going on with these weird ass coaches?! https://t.co/FA6MCAw9YC — Austin Wells (@WellsCane70) February 15, 2022

“Brian Kelly taking notes,” tweeted Unnecessary Roughness.

Brian Kelly taking notes ✍️✍️✍️ https://t.co/fz4sLqIb1C — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 15, 2022

“Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney is the greatest cringe battle of all time,” another user said.

Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney is the greatest cringe battle of all time https://t.co/wSuOUY5B6F — zach ragan (@zachTNT) February 15, 2022

“Next week Lane Kiffin will kiss a recruit on the lips,” a fan joked.

Next week Lane Kiffin will kiss a recruit on the lips https://t.co/hOyhUeOLEj — Stan Umude Stan Acct (@brycejallday) February 15, 2022

You really never know what you’re going to get with college recruiting.