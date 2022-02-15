The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Recruiting Photo Is Going Viral

Dabo Swinney speaks on the sideline.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers calls a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Its recruiting season in college football, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making a few headlines. On Monday, a photo surfaced of the Tigers coach sitting on a recruits lap with a big ol’ smile on his face.

Social media found the photo… interesting.

“Better not let Brian Kelly see this,” laughed one fan.

“And y’all thought Harbaugh’s recruiting strategies were weird,” tweeted one user. “Swinney and Kelly: Hold my beer!”

“So, the opposite of Urban Meyer?” another asked.

“What is going on with these weird ass coaches?!”

“Brian Kelly taking notes,” tweeted Unnecessary Roughness.

“Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney is the greatest cringe battle of all time,” another user said.

“Next week Lane Kiffin will kiss a recruit on the lips,” a fan joked.

You really never know what you’re going to get with college recruiting.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.