Look: Dabo Swinney's Signing Day Comment Is Going Viral

The college football landscape has changed dramatically since name, image and likeness rules were passed - well, sort of.

All of the money being funneled into collegiate athletics is finally legal and some programs are taking advantage. One that doesn't appear to be jumping head first into the NIL pool, though, is the Clemson Tigers.

Well, at least not the way you think. On Wednesday afternoon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and his staff built the Tigers program in God's name, image and likeness.

"We built this program on NIL. We really did. ... We built this program in God's Name, Image and Likeness," Swinney said, via Clemson reporter Matt Connolly.

Yes, that's a thing he actually said.

The college football world couldn't help but react to his comment. Connolly's tweet, despite being just a few minutes old, already has hundreds of like and comments.

