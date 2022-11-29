Look: Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush Stat Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan that wanted Cooper Rush to start even when Dak Prescott was healthy, you might want to look away.

Rush played admirably in the five games that Prescott missed, but he's not close to the difference-maker that Prescott is and this one stat shows that.

In the five games that Rush started, the Cowboys' point differential was +28. Since then, Prescott has played in five games and their point differential in those games is +80.

The Cowboys have won four of those five games and have won three of those games by 15+ points. Dak Prescott has also thrown for over 1,200 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in those games.

The offense clicks at a different gear when he's on the field and it's why the team is currently 8-3 overall.

Prescott will look to lead the Cowboys to their ninth win when they take on the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.