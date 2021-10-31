Look: Dak Prescott Wearing Special Cleats Sunday Night

It remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will start for the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

However, if Prescott does suit up behind center, he’ll be rocking some cool cleats.

The Cowboys quarterback appears to be wearing some Halloween-themed Jordan cleats during pregame warmups in Minnesota on Sunday night.

“I’m not a sneaker head but looks like Cobwebs on Dak’s Jordans on Halloween,” ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer tweeted.

I’m not a sneaker head but looks like Cobwebs on Dak’s Jordans on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/mxn0jhIdtm — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 31, 2021

Cowboys fans are already trying to speculate if Prescott’s warmup cleats are a sign of his playing status.

“Todd, those look like his game sneakers? Any sneaker heads out there?” one fan asked.

We’re about two hours away from kickoff in Minnesota. According to earlier reports, a decision on Prescott will be made close to game time.

Prescott is expected to go through pregame warmups and, depending on how he’s feeling, will either start or sit on Sunday night. The Cowboys have backup quarterback Cooper Rush ready to go in case Prescott has to sit.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.