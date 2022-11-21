Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Furious With Referees Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have much to complain about during yesterday's 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But the brother of quarterback Dak Prescott still had time to take issue with the referees for one notable call.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Tad Prescott admonished the referees for their controversial decision to overturn Brett Maher's 60-yard field goal attempt to review a previous play. He declared that the referees never do something like that to anyone other than the Cowboys.

"Are you serious? The refs don’t do this to any other team in the NFL. Once the ball is snapped, the last play is over. Like WTF," Prescott wrote.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Brett Maher took his vitamins and was able to convert the 60-yard field goal twice in a row. If he had missed it, fans would have been fuming at the officials.

Nevertheless, Prescott's message has still gone viral with over 3,500 likes since yesterday.

Ultimately, that 60-yard field goal meant little in the grand scheme of things. The Cowboys went on to dominate both sides of the ball en route to their most lopsided win in recent memory - and against a team that was seven games over .500 no less.

But the Cowboys didn't know that at the time and if they had missed that field goal everyone would have been fuming.

The referees are probably lucky that the Cowboys won in the way they did.