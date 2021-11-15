Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Had 2-Word Message Sunday

Sunday was a good day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys shellacked the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas was able to bounce back from last weekend’s surprising loss to Denver.

Sunday afternoon’s outcome was never really in doubt, with Prescott and Co. rolling out to a huge lead early and never looking back.

Prescott said that the Falcons tried to replicate the Broncos’ gameplan, but it didn’t work this time.

“They tried that early,” Prescott said of the Falcons. “As I said last week, the reason I wanted it is because we didn’t play a good game. If they think that is the recipe for success against us, then good luck to them. We know what we’re capable of, and I think last week was something we needed in a sense of just refocusing, recentering and realizing this is the NFL and it’s tough. You’ve got to earn it each and every day of practice and you’ve got to come out on Sunday’s and earn it again.”

Prescott and Co. put on a show in front of the home crowd, which included his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

Buffett took to her Instagram Story with a two-word message: “My Cowboy.”

Prescott and the Cowboys will look to improve to 8-2 on the season next week, when they take on the Chiefs.