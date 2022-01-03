Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Is Enjoying Sunday’s Game

It’s been a frustrating day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense, but they’re still in the game late against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas is trailing Arizona, 22-14, on Sunday afternoon.

Prescott has been off for most of the afternoon against the Cardinals, though he came alive late on the Cowboys’ most-recent touchdown drive.

The longtime girlfriend of the Cowboys quarterback, Natalie Buffett, has been enjoying the game from the stands on Sunday night.

Buffett has posted some photos on her Instagram Story.

Last month, Dak and Natalie celebrated Christmas together.

We’ll have to see if Dak and Natalie get to celebrate a win on Sunday night.

The Cowboys and the Cardinals are playing on FOX.