Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Is Ready For New England

The New England Patriots are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in one of the premier games of the NFL’s Week 6 slate on Sunday.

Dallas, 4-1 on the season, is set to take on New England (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxoboro on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are coming off a blowout win over the Giants, while the Patriots are coming off a comeback win against the Texans.

While the Patriots will have the obvious homefield advantage, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have plenty of supporters at Gillette Stadium. Dak’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, took to social media to post about her family’s trip to Boston.

“Boston bound baby!” she wrote on Instagram.

Dak and Natalie have been dating for more than a year. They reportedly met in Texas, where Natalie went to school.

The Cowboys quarterback has been one of the best in the league this season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows that Prescott will be a big challenge for his defense.

“I mean, they’re at the top of the league in everything, so whatever stat you want to talk about, they’re at the top of the league in it,” Belichick said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “(Dak)’s the trigger guy, so he’s making it all go.”

The Cowboys and the Patriots are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.