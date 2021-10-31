Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Sends Message Before Kickoff

All eyes are on Dak Prescott prior to Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Will the Dallas Cowboys quarterback be able to start?

Prescott is recovering from a strained calf injury. He suffered the injury during the overtime win against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. The Cowboys had a bye last weekend, giving Prescott more time to recover, though it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Sunday night.

The Cowboys will go with backup quarterback Cooper Rush if Prescott can’t play. Rush reportedly took most of the first-team reps at practice this week.

Prescott’s playing status will reportedly come down to the pregame warmups. If he looks and feels good, he’ll play. If there are any doubts, he’ll likely sit.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) is pushing to play tonight, and he'll go through his normal pregame warmup in hopes of getting the green light to start against the #Vikings, per sources. He’ll go full speed, throw to receivers … then the organization will make the final call. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2021

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.