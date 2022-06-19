Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Having To Fly Commercial

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It's fair to assume that it's been a while since former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has flown a commercial flight.

And on Sunday, the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee reflected on his experience on a commercial flight earlier this week.

Tweeting, "Man flying commercial this week was some wild [expletive]. It was like they were challenging me to solve a complex riddle with a bit of choose your own adventure thrown in. Good times."

Continuing, "I did get an unplanned stop in Amsterdam. Flew in and out of both NYC major hubs in one day. Missed 3 connections. A 6 hr delay. One cancellation."

Racing fans reacted to Dale Jr.'s funny tweets over the weekend.

"And y’all wonder why I drive between FL & NY," one user replied.

"Welcome to our world Dale. Welcome to our world."

"HA. Makes me happy that you witness how junky airports have become," Kenny Wallace tweeted at Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Couldn't agree more, Dale!"

"I felt like they were watching me, thinking I was gonna give up at any particular moment. Truman Show," Earnhardt responded to a fan.

Get in line, Dale.