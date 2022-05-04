Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His 3 Hall Of Fame Picks

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows who he's putting into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023.

The ballots have been officially released, but only three drivers are going to get in. Two modern era drivers will be inducted, plus one pioneer candidate will be elected.

Earnhardt Jr. thinks that Larry Phillips, Kirk Shelmerdine, and Hershel McGriff should get in.

Phillips is known as "The Legend of Missouri" and competed from 1989-2001. During that time, he won five NASCAR Weekly Series national championships and also won 226 total races.

Shelmerdine was Earnhardt Sr.'s crew chief and won four total Cup Series championships with him. He retired from being a crew chief in 1992 to pursue being a driver and started in 41 total races.

McGriff competed from 1971-2012 and won 37 races during his career. He also won the series title in 1986.

We'll have to see if all three get into the HOF for next year's class.