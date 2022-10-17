Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC - AUGUST 31: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (3) drinks a much deserved Budweiser after finishing third at the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon.

The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered.

"The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

That has got to be scary, especially since possums can be a bit wild at times. It's fascinating to think about if it saw food in the car and then just got trapped or something.

Earnhardt Jr. didn't elaborate on the story, but hopefully, the workers that were around the car were able to get the possum out safely without hurting it.