Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Stunned By 23XI Racing Announcement

The 23XI team continues to build.

On Tuesday, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's racing team added No. 8 driver Tyler Reddick who is locked in for 2024.

Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to Reddick's signing:

NASCAR fans reacted to Dale Jr.'s tweet shortly after the announcement.

"Exactly," one user replied.

"You got your pocketbook ready?" another asked.

"Seriously," another fan commented.

"You Jeff and Rick better find a spot for Noah," another said. "Because he finally has an option."

"The only logical thing is for you to buy into RCR and save the company," a fan commented. "Austin will remain in the 3. That’s Richards deal. You bring on the 8 or 88. With one if you’re best Xfinity drivers. At this point it’s on [your] shoulders Dale."

In an official statement from RCR Racing, the team said: