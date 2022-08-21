Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Outfit Going Viral On Sunday

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Go Bowling at The Glen race in the NASCAR Cup Series is getting underway in New York with Dale Earnhardt Jr. joining the broadcast. But the outfit he's wearing ahead of the race is going viral for a very funny reason.

At the start of the broadcast, Earnhardt was seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt. The problem is: So was fellow broadcaster and former NASCAR star Jeff Burton.

By the looks of it it isn't the exact same shirt, but the designs are nearly identical. Burton called Earnhardt out for his wardrobe choice in a tweet: "Hey [Dale]... nice shirt!"

Earnhardt appreciated the ribbing though. In a tweet of his own he joked that it was an homage to Burton.

"I'm just trying to keep up with you hero," Earnhardt said in a retweet.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton battled many times during their respective racing careers. They had a comparable number of wins and top 10s in the NASCAR Cup Series during their careers.

Burton competed in the Xfinity Series in twice as many races as Earnhardt, but Earnhardt still has a comparable number of wins and top 10 finishes there too.

Over the past few years though the two have gone from being rivals to being partners on television.

It's clear they have a lot of respect for one-another.