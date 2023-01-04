Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Racing Team Shares Wild Video

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports definitely started the year off with a "bang."

On Wednesday morning, the Earnhardt-owned team shared a video of one of its vehicles being struck by lightning to Twitter.

Something that shocked its nearly 385,000 followers (no pun intended).

"It's so interesting that the headlights stayed on," commented KMTV 3's Caitlin Connell.

"Meanwhile In North Carolina..." said Robert Suhr.

"Glad everyone is ok," tweeted Matthew Dillner. "Working there at times is… wait on it…. Electrifying. Yes. Yes I said it."

"Sparks were flying this morning," JR Motorsports followed-up.

"Lightning McQueen to JRM confirmed."

"I imagine this is what happens inside an air fryer," replied Lynden Blake.

"Not sure this is the best way to turn on your headlights but maybe it was Mother Nature’s way of casually reminding the driver of that panel van!"

Hopefully everybody's alright. Stay safe out there NC.