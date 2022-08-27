Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Not Happy With Weather News

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, hugs his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away.

On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."

To which Earnhardt's sister replied, "This rain is messing with [Dale Jr.'s] plans to come to my 50th birthday celebration tomorrow afternoon/evening and I’m not happy! Rain rain go away!"

Kelley co-owns JR Motorsports with little brother, Dale. The siblings are two years apart.

That said, it's looking like it could be a wet one for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (and Kelley's birthday) on Sunday.