Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Reacts To His Big Night

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC - AUGUST 31: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (3) drinks a much deserved Budweiser after finishing third at the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Not only did the legendary driver go back to his roots, he also notched a solid third-place finish in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In response to a video clip showing the crowd's warm reception of her brother, Kelley Earnhardt wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"So proud of my brother! On and off the track, he put his heart and soul into this race. There isn’t a bigger supporter of grassroots late model racing than @DaleJr," she wrote.

Earnhardt Jr. shared how much this race means to him after crossing the finish line on Wednesday night.

"When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry," he said. "I was so emotional because every seat was filled. I still can't believe this happened. I still can't believe this happened. This place was forgotten about [prior to the race].

"There's a lot of people that believed in it, but not enough. Enough switches got flipped and enough fortunate things happened that here we are. But I still don't believe it. I'll tell you, that moment, getting behind that car, you could feel the energy. It felt exactly like being hear in 1990."

North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway sat mostly idle for decades after the NASCAR Cup Series left in 1996. Earnhardt was a massive proponent for reviving the track for this year's race.