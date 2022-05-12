Look: Dallas Cowboys Announce Opponent For Season-Opener

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

We're just hours away from the NFL schedule being revealed for the 2022 NFL season. But the Dallas Cowboys decided to start selling tickets a little early by revealing their Week 1 opponent.

On Thursday, the Cowboys revealed that they will be opening up their 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC for Sunday Night Football.

It's a rematch of last year's season-opener, which saw the Cowboys head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tampa Bay after their Super Bowl win the year before. Tampa Bay won that game 31-29.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Buccaneers roster is pretty much the same from that game. Dallas's roster, on the other hand, has made some major changes since then.

In 2021, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5, winning the NFC East after posting the No. 1 offense in the NFL. But their high-octane offense couldn't help them against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs and they were bounced in the Wild Card Round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 13-4, winning the NFC South for the first time in 14 years thanks to the No. 2 offense in the NFL. They managed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

Last year's meeting between those two teams was an instant classic. Let's hope that this year's is just as good.

Who will win the Cowboys-Bucs game?