Look: Dalvin Cook Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Dolphins

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook got a little too excited after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Now the NFL is punishing him for it.

After scoring a 53-yard touchdown in the win over the Dolphins, Cook threw the touchdown ball into the stands. As amped up as he must have been in that moment, that's a big no-no in the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the league has fined Cook $7,426 for his actions in the game. Though after securing the win, Cook probably isn't going to take it too hard.

Cook had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in the 24-16 win over Miami. He also had a six-yard touchdown reception.

Fans weren't amused by the league's decision to fine him though. Many are wondering why it's a rule to keep players from throwing the ball into the stands at all:

"Why is this a fine?" one fan asked.

"Worth it," wrote another.

"Really NFL really good god yall make no (sense) every player does it and now its a problem," a third wrote.

Dalvin Cook has been money for the Minnesota Vikings this season. He has five games with over 75 rushing yards - and the Vikings won all of those games.

The team is having too much success for him to look back now.