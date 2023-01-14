Look: Damar Hamlin Back In Bills Locker Room Today

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are getting a massive emotional boost ahead of their first-round matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin is back in the Bills locker room.

All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo of Hamlin rocking a huge smile with his teammates in Orchard Park on Saturday.

Take a look at the Instagram story here:

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 matchup against the Bengals in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital where he remained unconscious and in critical condition for multiple days.

Once Hamlin woke up and became stable, he was transferred to a Buffalo hospital. He was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Hamlin watched the Bills' Week 18 win over the Patriots from his hospital bed. This week, it appears he could be on the sideline to cheer on his team.

The Bills will no doubt use Hamlin's presence as positive energy heading into tomorrow's first-round matchup against the Miami Dolphins.