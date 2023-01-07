Look: Damar Hamlin FaceTime Photo Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Just because Damar Hamlin can't leave the hospital yet doesn't mean the Buffalo Bills safety can't have fun with his friends and teammates on FaceTime.

Taking to Instagram, Hamlin posted a few photos of himself contacting his coaches and teammates from his Cincinnati hospital bed using the FaceTime app. Hamlin was smiling and appeared to be in good spirits for the ones he shared.

The Bills safety remains in critical condition at the hospital, but he has been well enough to contact his teammates and let them know that he's doing well.

Buffalo and the rest of the NFL will be honors Hamlin in a variety of ways during the 16 games played this weekend. And it appears that Hamlin will be well-enough to watch the games as they pay respect to him.

A few days ago we would have been satisfied just to know that Damar Hamlin was able to wake up. But each new update we get has been better than the last one.

It's really beginning to feel like Hamlin will be removed from critical condition in a matter of days. That would be one of the best outcomes of the entire season.

Hamlin may not play another game for the Bills this season, but right now all of the news coming out is good news.

You absolutely love to see it.