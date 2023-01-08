Look: Damar Hamlin Has 3-Word Message For Josh Allen

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching.

Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.

Since then, he has shown remarkable progress and is even breathing on his own. He's also been able to FaceTime some of his teammates.

On Sunday morning, he posted a tweet after he saw quarterback Josh Allen showing him some love as he was walking into the stadium.

"That’s My Quarterback," Hamlin tweeted.

Everyone on the Bills roster is honoring Hamlin on Sunday as they want to win this final game for him. Even players from other teams around the league are also honoring Hamlin with shirts.

If the Bills win, they'll not only potentially knock out the Patriots from the playoffs, but they'll also lock up the second seed in the AFC.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.